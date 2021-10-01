Gov. Beshear files paperwork for reelection run in 2023

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during the official announcement of Ford Motor Company along with SK Innovations in building two electric battery factories in Glendale, Ky., at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The $5.8 billion dollar investment will provide batteries for future Ford electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has taken a big step toward a reelection run. Beshear filed paperwork with the state’s Registry of Election Finance on Friday.

It comes in the same week he landed a record-shattering economic development project putting Kentucky at the forefront of the green energy movement. Beshear’s reelection run will be tied to his aggressive actions to combat COVID-19. Several Republicans are lining up for expected bids to unseat Beshear in 2023.

On Monday, Ford announced it will build twin battery plants at Glendale, Kentucky, in a joint venture with its battery partner to power the automaker’s next generation of electric vehicles.

