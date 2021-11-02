Gov. Beshear, First Lady invite artists to contribute to Team Kentucky Gallery

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invite Kentuckians to lend their artistic talents to the Team Kentucky Gallery, which is located in two main halls of the state Capitol in Frankfort.

The Beshears say they believe there is no better place than the Capitol to highlight Kentuckians’ voices as represented through art.

“As we begin to put the pandemic behind us and more of our people visit the Capitol, they are able to see their stories and their communities represented through the amazing art of their fellow Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “Every day, as I walk the halls of this building, I am inspired by the spirit of Kentucky that these artworks have captured.”

The art selected will be displayed for a six-month rotation in the Capitol and on the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery. After each rotation, artworks are returned to the artists.

Guidelines and link to submit can be found here.