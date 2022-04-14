FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invite Kentuckians to a family-friendly Easter celebration that will take place April 16 in the outdoor area directly behind the Capitol building (700 Capitol Ave.) and in front of the Capitol Annex (702 Capitol Ave.).

“We’re looking forward to seeing Kentucky families and friends during this joyous Easter weekend as we gather with grateful hearts to celebrate hope and new beginnings,” the Governor and First Lady said.

Those looking to take part in the festivities are encouraged to arrive on Capitol grounds by 1:30 p.m. EDT for the commencement of the Easter program at 2 p.m. The program will feature an opening prayer by Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church Pastor Todd Lester, songs performed by the Louisville-based St. Stephen Church praise team and short remarks from the Governor.

The program will be followed by an Easter egg hunt, festive arts and crafts stations, outdoor games and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. There will be food trucks onsite in addition to restrooms, picnic tables and more.

“I’m humbled and honored to be asked to pray at the 2022 Easter celebration at the Capitol,” Pastor Lester said. “It has been a challenging and difficult couple of years for everyone. It’s my prayer that the joy and hope of Easter will bless and encourage these children, their families and our entire state. Have a blessed and happy Easter!”

“It is a pleasure to express how excited we are to participate in this wonderful Easter celebration,” said Kevin James Sr., executive minister of music at St. Stephen Church. “Easter for many of us symbolizes new life and new beginnings, and so on behalf of all our praise team members at St. Stephen Church, we wish you all a very happy Easter!”

A map of the event location with parking details can be viewed by clicking here. The event is expected to conclude at 4 p.m. EDT.