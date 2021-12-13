Gov. Beshear gives update on state’s response to tornado damage

Gov. Andy Beshear said there were deaths in “possibly many” of the state’s counties. However, Graves county, where the candle factory was located, was hardest hit. (Gov. Andy Beshear YouTube)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the state’s response to damage caused by four tornadoes that hit Kentucky last week. During the briefing, Beshear updated the number of confirmed deaths to 64 Kentuckians, including 13 in Hopkins and 11 in Muhlenberg.

Beshear also said that at least 105 Kentuckians are unaccounted for and that more than 300 National Guard are assisting rescue and recovery efforts and hundreds of state employees are working to clear the roads and haul debris away. You can view the entire briefing in the video player above.

For information on how you can donate to local charities, click here.