KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced during a briefing on Monday that there were 12,010 newly reported cases of COVID-19 during the week ending on March 6, and the 7-day test positivity rate was 6.04%.

Cases and the positivity rate have decreased compared with the prior week when there were 13,305 new cases with an average test positivity rate of 9.01%. Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced last week that the commonwealth has aligned with the weekly data reporting of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re seeing a steady decline in COVID-19 numbers,” said Gov. Beshear. “Some might worry that our cases are plateauing, but two weeks ago, we had President’s Day, so we believe that some of the cases that otherwise would have been in two weeks ago, ended up coming in last week. Our hope is that next week we will see an even larger decline.”