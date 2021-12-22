Gov. Beshear launches tornado relief resources website

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear launched a new website on Wednesday to assist those impacted by the tornadoes and severe weather systems that occured overnight on December 10 in western Kentucky.

The website provides a listing of information from a large number of state government assistance programs, including how to apply for unemployment, health care coverage, food assistance, driver’s license replacement and long-term housing. It also provides steps on how to remove debris, submit a claim to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and how Western Kentuckians can locate needed resources, such as temporary shelter, hot meals and relief hotlines.

“We want to make sure that every Kentuckian hurting from and impacted by the tornadoes can easily access the information they need to rebuild and recover from these storms,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are committed to the folks of Western Kentucky, and we won’t be here just this week or this month, but we will be here every single day for however long it takes to rebuild every building and every life, to get everyone as close as we can to where they need to be.”

The tornado resource website will be updated as needed when information is available or revised.