KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Ahead of the six-month anniversary of the December 10 tornadoes that devastated western Kentucky and took the lives of 81 Kentuckians, Governor Andy Beshear shared the progress the state has made in providing relief and recovery support to the families, businesses and communities impacted by the storm.

Governor Beshear said as of May 9, it is estimated that federal, state and Red Cross disaster assistance efforts total more than $193.4 million, with the commonwealth of Kentucky efforts representing more than $108 million in awards through the SAFE Act Fund and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Gov. Beshear also said nearly 2,600 individuals have been housed through emergency programs.

“Tomorrow will be a special day when we celebrate the progress we’ve made, but we also will continue to remember and lift up the 81 lives lost and their families and communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “I will never forget the promise I made to the people of Western Kentucky the morning after the tornadoes hit, which is that we will be there until every home and life is rebuilt. We are keeping that promise. We not only have made substantial progress, but we are also continuing our efforts to ensure these communities have a hopeful, bright future.”

On Friday, the governor will travel to Mayfield to help celebrate the first fully constructed new homes.