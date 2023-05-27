KENTUCKY (WEHT) — With Memorial Day weekend here, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is reminding all state buildings to lower their flags to half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29.

“This Memorial Day, we as Americans will come together to honor and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives for our country and our freedom,” says Gov. Beshear. “For their boundless love and selflessness, our fallen Kentucky servicemen and women asked of us only this: that we remember them.”

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.

“Let us take strength, determination and a renewed sense of commitment from their heroic example, to make our communities a better place for our family, friends and fellow Kentuckians,” he adds.