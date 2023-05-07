HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear in a press release has directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff today, Sunday, May 7.

This is being done in accordance with Public Law 107-51, which is a joint resolution approved by Congress on October 16, 2001, designating each year, American flags should be lowered to half-staff in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

This year, the service takes place on May 7.

Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.