FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until the sunset of July 10, in honor of the former Prime Minister of Japan Abe Shinzo.

President Biden’s proclamation states, “The longest serving Prime Minister in Japan’s history, Abe Shinzo was a proud servant of the Japanese people and a faithful friend to the United States. He worked with American Presidents of both parties to deepen the Alliance between our nations and advance a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Even in the moment he was attacked and killed, he was engaged in the work of democracy, to which he dedicated his life.”

Gov. Beshear encourages people and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in. Flags statewide are already at half-staff through sunset July 9 in remembrance of the Highland Park victims.

Flag status information is available here.