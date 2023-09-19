HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of former Governor Brereton Jones.

Jones served as the 58th governor of the commonwealth from 1991 to 1995 and also served as lieutenant governor from 1987 to 1991. Governor Beshear announced Jones’ death on Monday.

“I was sad to learn that former Governor and Lieutenant Governor Brereton Jones has passed away,” Governor Beshear said. “Gov. Jones was a dedicated leader and a distinguished thoroughbred owner who worked to strengthen Kentucky for our families. Please join Britainy and me in praying for Libby and his family.”

The former governor will lie in state in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol. Additional arrangements will be announced at a later time.