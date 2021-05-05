Gov. Beshear points to new sign of economic recovery

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear is pointing to another sign of Kentucky’s economic recovery from the pandemic. A credit rating agency upgraded its assessment of the state’s financial outlook.

Beshear said Wednesday that the upgrade shows the state is “poised to sprint out” of the pandemic. It’s a dramatic turnaround from a year ago, when coronavirus-related shutdowns had the state bracing for a prolonged downturn.

Infusions of federal aid helped prop up the economy, and the state’s revenue collections ended up being more resilient than expected.

Republicans say an even stronger economic rebound has been held back by the Democratic governor’s virus-related restrictions.

