GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on the death of Toyota Honorary Chairman Shoichiro Toyoda.

A news release says Toyoda was president of Toyota Motor Corp. when the company opened its Georgetown plant in 1988.

“On behalf of all Kentuckians, we mourn the passing of Toyota Motor Corp. Honorary Chairman Shoichiro Toyoda. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and everyone associated with Toyota. Guided by Mr. Toyoda’s vision and leadership, Toyota has become a highly respected global brand and an organization that brought about positive change within the automotive sector, both in Kentucky and around the world. The Commonwealth honors his legacy and the bonds of friendship that have been built throughout a decades-long relationship that has benefited so many communities and families in our state.”

Governor Andy Beshear