FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – For six years, Governor Beshear has released his tax returns to the public, and this year was no different, says a press release from his office.

“Throughout my entire time in elected office, I have worked hard to be transparent with Kentuckians and to earn their trust,” Gov. Beshear said. “All public officials should work to earn the public’s trust and to demonstrate that their only interests are what’s best for the people of the commonwealth. This used to be expected. Now, it’s sadly the exception.”

The press release says that Gov. Beshear’s returns, filed jointly with his wife, Britainy, show he has only one employer – the people of Kentucky. Beshear’s adjusted gross income totaled $184,281, which included his salary as Governor along with money earned from stocks, says the press release.

The press release says that Lt. Gov. Coleman also released her 2021 tax returns and 2021 Statement of Financial Disclosure as well. According to the press release from Gov. Beshear’s Office, the Lieutenant Governor released her family’s 2017 and 2018 taxes when running for office and released her 2019 and 2020 tax returns when they were filed.

The press release says that ever since Gov. Beshear was the Kentucky Attorney General back in 2016, Beshear has released his tax returns for every year he has served, beginning in 2017 with the release of his 2016 returns. He is the first Kentucky Attorney General to have released his taxes for each year he served in the office, says the press release.