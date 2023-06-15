KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear released the 2022 Overdose Fatality Report on Thursday. The report says 2,135 Kentuckians lost their lives to a drug overdose last year, a decline of more than 5% compared to the previous year, and the first decline since 2018.

The report indicates that 90% of overdose deaths involved opioids, and fentanyl continues to be the most prevalent drug contributing to those deaths. According to a release from Governor Beshear, the number of treatment beds in the community has increased by 50% since he took office, and he has secured the largest ever of corrections-based addition treatment beds.

“Seeing a decrease in overdose deaths is encouraging, but we still have a long way to go, because one Kentucky life lost to overdose is one too many,” said Beshear. “As your Governor, I will work every day to improve access to treatment and programs to help those fighting this disease to win while also providing Kentucky’s law enforcement with more resources to get these dangerous drugs off our streets.”

A recent story from the Associated Press noted that only eight states, including Indiana and Kentucky, saw a significant decrease in overdose deaths last year. Last month, Governor Beshear announced that Kentucky’s Counterdrug Program seized 142 pounds of fentanyl over seven months that could have caused the deaths of more than 28.9 million people.

However, Daviess County saw a 40% increase in overdose deaths last year; Henderson County saw a 75% increase; and Hopkins County had an increase of 60% from 2021 to 2022. The following values were listed in the 2021 and 2022 reports:

Counties 2021 2022 Daviess 20 28 Hancock < 5 0 Henderson 8 14 Hopkins 5 8 McLean < 5 < 5 Muhlenberg 7 < 5 Ohio < 5 < 5 Union 6 < 5 Webster 0 5 Note: Numbers greater than 0 but less than 5 are suppressed in accordance with state data release policy.

“We are encouraged that drug overdose deaths in Kentucky seem to be trending downward. However, one life lost to an overdose is still too many,” said Matt Brown, Chief Administration Officer of Addiction Recovery Care in a statement following the release of the report. “Drug overdose fatalities still remain above pre-pandemic levels, but having been on the frontlines of this crisis for many years, we have a blueprint for what works. We must continue to bolster our treatment and recovery infrastructure and ensure all Kentuckians can access the comprehensive services they need for long-term recovery.”

You can read the full 2022 Overdose Fatality Report here.