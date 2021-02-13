Indiana Cases

Kentucky Cases

Illinois Cases

Who can get vaccinated and where

Gov. Beshear reports 769 new cases of COVID-19, 19 deaths Saturday

Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky (WDKY) – The governor’s office announced 769 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 387,090 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 6.87%.

Johns Hopkins University says this is the first time since mid-October that Kentucky has reported fewer than 1,000 cases in a single day.

Officials also reported 19 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,272.

At least 1,059 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 266 in the ICU and 143 on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories