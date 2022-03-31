KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear signed nine pieces of legislation into law on Thursday, including a bill that provides 15 disaster days to school districts impacted by the December 10 tornadoes.

Governor Beshear says House Bill 397 will support the school districts, students and school staff impacted by the tornadoes in western Kentucky. The bill will allow the districts to be excused for up to 15 student attendance days that were missed due to the storms. Educators and school staff will not have to make up excused days, but rather the days will count towards fulfillment of their contract.

The other bills, which will become law on their effective dates, are:

House Bill 33 – Allows local governments to perform building inspections and review plans for educational buildings.

House Bill 45 – Intends to reduce the amount of plastic and solid waste disposed in landfills. Gov Beshear says the bill also opens the door for Kentucky to benefit from economic development opportunities as new technologies develop that allow for the commonwealth to establish a market for taking discarded plastics and breaking them down into raw materials that can be manufactured into other materials.

House Bill 77 – Repeals and changes the name of the Kentucky Radon Program Advisory Committee to the Kentucky Board of Radon Safety. It also adjusts the number of members on the board, reestablishes the board’s responsibilities, moves the board to the Department of Professional Licensing in the Public Protection Cabinet, changes the name of the Radon Mitigation and Control Fund to the Radon Control Fund and increases the cap on fines to $1,000 per occurrence.

House Bill 188 – Bars professional licensure boards from prohibiting the delivery of telehealth services by health service providers credentialed in Kentucky to Kentuckians who are temporarily locked outside of the commonwealth. It also bars professional licensure boards from prohibiting the delivery of telehealth services to nonresidents temporarily located in Kentucky by providers credentialed in the person’s state of residence. Health care providers will no longer be required to physically present in their credentialing state to provide telehealth services to a person who is a resident of the same state.

House Bill 192 – Allows per-qualified contractors approved by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet or appointed by a local government body to inspect electrical work before electricity is reconnected for roadway devices, such as traffic signals, flashing beacons and lighting.

House Bill 195 – Promotes information sharing between natural gas transmission pipeline owners and developers of properties near pipelines. The bill requires that a developer of a commercial or residential property, working within 660 feet of a natural gas or interstate hazardous liquid pipeline, notify the pipeline operator. The bill also requires operators of pipelines to communicate location information to developers to raise awareness of the locations of those facilities.

House Bill 219 – Establishes a lung cancer screening program in the Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ Department for Public Health, a lung cancer screening fund and a Lung Cancer Screening Advisory Committee to ultimately increase screenings, reduce the cost of treatment and create better outcomes for Kentuckians facing lung cancer.

House Bill 240 – Allows pharmacists to remotely access a pharmacy’s dispensing or medication management system and perform order entry, order entry verification or drug regimen review, as well as increase flexibility for staffing in pharmacies within hospitals for volume adjustment during emergency coverage needs such as severe weather or pandemic surges.

Governor Beshear signed 13 other pieces of legislation on Wednesday and 13 more pieces of legislation on Tuesday.