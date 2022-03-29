KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear signed into law several pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly.

The new legislation includes a bill that expands access to health care services and a bill that provides state employees who are also members of the military leave time to recover from physical injuries incurred during their time of service. The following bills will become law on their effective date:

Senate Bill 9 – Provides Kentucky students, their parents and their teachers a system to boost literacy to a proficiency level by third grade while also expanding diagnostic assessments and screening, intervention, support and family-engagement including at-home learning strategies.

House Bill 317 – A cleanup bill from legislation passed last year that allowed charitable organizations to provide premiums and copays for low-income patients. The new legislation closes the loophole and ensures nonprofit and religious organizations that meet specific requirements can still pay insurers directly for health insurance and deductibles to assist low-income Kentuckians. The act also makes sure insurance can be paid for an entire year, rather than just a portion of the year.

Last week, Governor Beshear signed eight pieces of legislation into law.