Gov. Beshear signs tornado-relief legislation

FILE – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, standing next to his wife Britainy Beshear, speaks after surveying storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Dawson Springs, Ky., Dec. 15, 2021. Beshear signed tornado-relief legislation Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, that will trigger an immediate infusion of aid for schools and residents left homeless by deadly storms that hit Kentucky last month. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed tornado-relief legislation. The measure will provide an immediate infusion of aid for schools and residents left homeless by the deadly storms last month.

The legislation is a response to the December storms that devastated communities in western Kentucky and elsewhere.

The Democratic governor signed the legislation on Thursday, a day after the measure cleared the Republican-dominated legislature. The relief measure includes $200 million of assistance.

The bill will pump an initial $45 million into communities, with $15 million for temporary housing and $30 million for schools. More aid will be allocated later.