KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear signed into law two pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly to make historic investments in law enforcement.

“My administration’s top priority is to protect our Kentucky families and communities, which is why we must boldly invest in our law enforcement,” Governor Beshear said. “Thank you to every KSP trooper and officer who quickly responds to the emergencies and needs of the diverse communities that make up our commonwealth. Today, we show our appreciation by signing these bills into law.”

Governor Beshear says House Bill 259 ensures that all troopers will receive a $15,000 raise and KSP’s starting pay for sworn officers will increase from $40,000 to $55,000 annually. The bill also includes a unique contribution enhancement for members of the State Police Retirement System Tier III plan, which will have an immediate impact on veteran troopers, the 71 recent graduates of the KSP Training Academy and new recruits who are preparing to report for training in June. The bill also establishes enhanced promotion pay for trooper and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officer supervisor ranks.

This is the second time the governor has sought to fund troopers’ salary increases in the commonwealth’s budget, although this is the first time lawmakers included increases in their appropriations.

Governor Beshear says signing Senate Bill 209 establishes paid vacation, sick leave and holiday pay as well as enhanced health insurance contribution payments for retired KSP troopers and CVE officers.

“These retired troopers have already served the commonwealth and put their lives at risk, but they have chosen to return and help bridge the staffing shortages KSP is experiencing,” Beshear said. “Providing them with the benefits they earn while in service to all of us is the least we can do. Being able to take paid time off allows these individuals to be at their best when we need them the most.”

The governor also announced that $12.2 million has been included in the state budget, as he recommended in January, for KSP to purchase an integrated video recording system, which is the first time in the commonwealth’s history that funding has been allocated for the expense.