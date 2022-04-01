KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear signed six pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly and vetoed three pieces of legislation he said violated sections of the Kentucky constitution.

Among the bills signed was Senate Bill 8, which provides additional support, protection and services for Kentucky’s children who have suffered abuse, neglect and exploitation or are at risk. It expands the membership of the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board and broadens the rights of children in the foster care system. It also seeks to keep families intact by providing prevention services.

The five other bills, which will become law on their effective dates, are the following:

Senate Bill 112 – Reduces the administrative burden on public agencies by no longer requiring interlocal agreements amended solely to add or remove parties to an existing agreement be filed with the Secretary of State to be effective.

Senate Bill 152 – Streamlines the process local governments must follow for issuing initial solid waste franchises and reduces the administrative burden and expedites transmission to privately provided services. Governor Beshear says this change will benefit cities with populations under 8,000 that currently operate their own solid waste management system but could reduce costs through privatization.

House Bill 194 – Permits students who are enrolled in a district-operated alternative school and are at least 17 years old to take the high school equivalency exam.

House Bill 251 – Removes the statutory cap on licensure fees for the Kentucky Board of Licensure and Certification for Dieticians and Nutritionists. It also allows the board to set fees by administrative regulation expands the types of feeds the board may charge and lifts the current fee cap.

House Bill 273 – Makes staff within the Department of Agriculture's Division of Amusement Rides responsible for overseeing the administration of regulations and statutes for the office.

The following bills were vetoed by Governor Beshear:

House Bill 388 – Governor Beshear said this bill violates the Kentucky Constitution by giving the Legislative Branch’s Government Contract Review Committee final decision-making authority over Executive Branch contracts, even when the General Assembly is not in session.

Senate Bill 119 – Governor Beshear said this bill takes away the discretionary authority of the Secretary of the Transportation Cabinet to name a road or bridge on the state highway system after a person, a historic event or any other name of significance to the history of Kentucky, its counties or its communities.

House Bill 335 – Governor Beshear said this bill strips power away from the governor, requiring him to appoint certain members of the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council and the Advisory Council for Recovery Ready Communities from lists of three names provided by various entities. Under the current law, the governor makes these appointments without such involvement.

