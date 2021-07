FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear will announce the winner of the first Shot at a Million sweepstakes drawing Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Beshear will also announce the first five winners of a full scholarship to the Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical school of their choice. The scholarship covers tuition, room and board and books.

