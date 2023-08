HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear will join community leaders on Thursday to celebrate the completion of the 100th home funded in part by the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

The massive twister in December of 2021 destroyed countless homes and businesses, and one of the hardest hit areas was Mayfield. The governor will be dedicating the latest home in Mayfield and presenting keys to the homeowner.

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m..