Gov. Beshear announces COVID-19 Memorial Fund open for donations

Kentucky
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund is open for donations. The fund will be used to commemorate the losses and sacrifices Kentuckians experienced during the pandemic with a COVID-19 memorial in the Monument Park on the State Capitol Grounds.. 

Beshear said any funds left over after the memorial is fully funded will be used to assist Kentuckians who lost a loved one to COVID-19 by reimbursing a portion of their funeral or burial expenses.

You can donate to the fund by visiting teamkycovidmemorial.ky.gov.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)

