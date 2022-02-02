Gov. Beshear held a storm briefing for the upcoming winter storm

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – The Governor provided the latest information on winter storms expected to hit the commonwealth and discussed steps being taken to prepare and to keep Kentuckians safe.

A State of Emergency has been issued by Governor Beshear for the upcoming storm. Three quarters of ice is a risk, and is “debilitating,” according to Governor Beshear. In many places, the storm is predicted to hit right before rush hour, Governor Beshear says.

According to a press release sent out by Governor Beshear, the Governor issued an executive order to protect Kentuckians from price gouging that can occur during an emergency with goods and services like gasoline, food and household items. According to a press release sent out by Governor Beshear, this order activates the state laws that prohibit price gouging, and Kentuckians should report it to the Office of the Attorney General at 1-888-432-9257 or this website.

After declaring a state of emergency, Governor Beshear said he was closing state office buildings February 3 to help keep thousands of employees off dangerous roadways. “Freezing roadways are extremely dangerous,” Gov. Beshear said. “I am closing all state office buildings and asking Kentuckians to stay off the roadways if possible, so crews can continue plowing and clearing roads.”

“The approaching storm front is forecast to be one of the most dangerous events in our recent history of record-breaking disasters, due to the possibilities of heavy icing accumulations. Please make every effort to stay off of all local and interstate roadways, as travel will be extremely hazardous and rescue efforts for stranded motorists will severely limit first responder capabilities,” said Michael Dossett, Director of Kentucky Emergency Management.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray said highway crews are as prepared as they can be: “They will do everything possible to keep roadways passable, but we advise everyone who can do so to stay off the road.”

KYTC asked for cooperation and partnership of the public with four things:

Limit travel to what’s necessary when snow and ice are on the roads.

Give snow plows and crew members plenty of room on the road.

Make sure personal vehicles are winter ready, consider keeping an emergency kit in vehicles.

Mask up to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect against the quarantine of plow crews essential to roadway treatment.

Stay up to date by visiting this website for snow and ice information and this website for traffic and roadway information.

Governor Beshear also urged Kentuckians to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on preventing carbon monoxide exposure and safety tips to prepare for and cope with the loss of power. Best practices when using a generator include: