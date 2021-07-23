Gov. Beshear to skip Kentucky’s Fancy Farm picnic

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses the media at a news conference at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A Kentucky legislative panel has recommended that no further action be taken on impeachment petitions filed by citizens against Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is skipping next month’s Fancy Farm picnic.

The event in western Kentucky offers a platform for prominent politicians to grill one another before heckling crowds. Beshear spokesman Sebastian Kitchen said Friday that since it’s an off-year for elections, the governor will spend the weekend with his family.

Kitchen says Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also will skip the event, and instead will be doing volunteer work alongside her family. Kitchen says Fancy Farm is a “great tradition” and that the governor is committed to returning. Their absence will make the political speaking even more lopsided for Republicans.