Gov. Beshear updates vaccine supply, broadband initiative

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the federal government increased Kentucky’s vaccine supply for the third time in three weeks, this time by six percent, for a total increase of 28%.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services Inspector General Adam Mather announced that CVS Health vaccinations are 88% complete in the state’s long-term care facilities and 79% complete in the state’s assisted living facilities. Walgreens vaccinations are 100% complete in long-term care facilities and 90% complete in assisted living facilities. CVS Health and Walgreens contracted with the federal government to provide long-term care and assisted living staff and resident vaccinations nationwide.

Mather also announced that vaccinations have begun for Supports for Community Living (SCL) residents. SCL provides assistance to individuals with an intellectual or developmental disability to help them live in the community as independently as possible.

Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Gov. Beshear, 52,803 households have participated in the broadband speed test so far. One of the counties with the highest participation rate is Hopkins County. Kentuckians can visit speedtest.ky.gov to take the test.