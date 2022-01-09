Gov. Beshear urges “extreme caution” to avoid highway hazards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear warned Kentuckians that another advance of frigid weather will create further hazardous driving conditions into Monday.

“It’s tempting to think the danger has passed because rising temperatures and rain this weekend have combined to rapidly melt snow and ice from our roadways,” Gov. Beshear said. “Unfortunately, temperatures are expected to drop dramatically this evening, overnight and into Monday morning. The result will be flash freezing and the onset of ‘black ice’ that will make driving difficult. The snow may be nearly gone, but the need for extreme caution remains. Avoid nonessential travel.”

Weather officials say areas of highest exposure will be Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky, where a number of counties already were dealing with flooding and rockslides.

KYTC encourages motorists to prepare for winter and remain safe by following these tips: