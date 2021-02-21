Gov. Beshear urging Kentuckians to participate in Internet Speed Test

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) Governor Andy Beshear says more than 61,000 people have completed the Kentucky Broadband Initiative’s Internet Speed Test.

This is a crowd-sourcing project that will gather data needed to expand internet access for distance learning, telework and telehealth.

People without Wi-Fi access in their home can visit their local library or other locations to submit the address of a home with no available service.

Beshear says you have until March 1 to do the free internet test. To complete the speed test, visit the Kentucky Broadband Initiative website.

(This story was originally published on February 21, 2021)