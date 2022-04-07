KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky governor Andy Beshear vetoed an expansive education bill that shifted principal hiring and curriculum authority to Kentucky school superintendents. The bill also directed how U.S. History should be taught.

Beshear says moving authority to hire principals and set curriculum to superintendents from school-based decision making councils would limit input from parents and teachers. Beshear also took issue with language in the bill directing how teachers should frame classroom instruction on U.S. History – particularly sensitive subjects that deal with race and gender.