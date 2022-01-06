Governor Andy Beshear calls for a state of emergency due to snowfall

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency following heavy snowfall that started earlier January 6 and is continuing this afternoon and evening across the state.

The severe weather is affecting travel on major interstates, and state and local roadways as well as causing power outages and damage to public and private properties. Currently, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are working all interstates. The Kentucky National Guard is activated at all interstate closures and standing by on others without closures. Search and rescue teams are available for safety checks on stranded drivers, and the Red Cross is monitoring the need for warming centers.

Roadway hazards can be tracked through this website. “We are urging Kentuckians to stay off the roads if possible,” Gov. Beshear said. “The weather we are continuing to see across Kentucky is dangerous.”

Snow is expected to become moderate to heavy this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in portions of Central Kentucky north of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways, where 1 to 4 inches of snow can be expected. The highest amounts of snowfall, 4 to 8 inches, are expected to fall across Southcentral and Eastern Kentucky, roughly from Bowling Green to Richmond.

Some of the requests KYTC has made include: