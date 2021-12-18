Governor Andy Beshear discusses the omicron variant, deadly storms

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – On December 18, Governor Andy Beshear discussed COVID-19 as well as the December 10 storms and tornadoes.

Gov. Beshear urged masking in schools and workplace settings after receiving confirmation that the fast-spreading COVID-19 omicron variant has been sighted in multiple Kentucky counties. “This thing is going to spread so fast that any school that is not doing mandatory masking, any business that is not having their folks wear masks could see entire schools, entire shifts get infected very, very quickly,” Gov. Beshear said. “Folks I’m telling you: If we don’t make the decision to put back on that mask in these situations, it’s going disrupt everything we’ve worked so hard to get back up and going.”

Gravity Diagnostics reported positive omicron tests Friday to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, also known as KDPH. The positive tests were from patients in Kenton, Campbell and Fayette counties. Wastewater testing by the University of Louisville and the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness has also detected the presence of the omicron variant in Jefferson County.

Some things to know about the omicron variant are:

It is much more transmissible than other variants. As many as 20 people could catch it from one person, according to Dr. Steven Stack, commission of the KDPH.

It appears to take a much smaller amount of omicron to produce spread.

So far, omicron appears to cause mostly mild disease. South Africa and the United Kingdom, where there already is significant spread, have not reported severe rises in hospitalizations. However, it is too soon to tell.

Recent data suggests monoclonal antibody treatments may not be as effective a treatment against the omicron variant.

With that in mind, it should be mentioned that vaccinations and boosters are still the best lines of defense. Here’s why:

Three doses of the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna appear to provide very good protection against severe COVID disease and death.

Mild breakthrough cases appear more common with the omicron variant than delta variant.

Currently, 62% of Kentuckians are fully vaccinated. Every eligible person 5 and older should get vaccinated as soon as possible. Those who have recovered from COVID also should be vaccinated.

Everyone 16 and older who is at least six months past receiving their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should get a booster dose as soon as possible.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said the mRNA vaccines are preferred over the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who previously had the J&J shot are encouraged to get a Pfizer or Moderna booster dose.

Coronavirus aside, Gov. Beshear gave updates on news related to December 10’s fatal storms. His updates included: