Governor Andy Beshear, Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation announce $5.8 billion project

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear, Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation announced the single largest economic development project in the history of Kentucky on Monday.

Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation will build two electric battery plants in the BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Hardin County, investing a record $5.8 billion. The plants are expected to create approximately 5,000 jobs.

“This is the single largest investment in the history of our state, and this project solidifies our leadership role in the future of the automotive manufacturing industry,” said Governor Beshear. “It will transform our economy, creating a better Kentucky with more opportunities for our families for generations. Our economy is on fire – and now, it’s electric. Never again will we be thought of as a flyover state. Our time is now. Our future is now.”

The plants will be built on the 1,551-acre economic development site near Interstate Highway 65 in Glendale and will generate 86 gigawatt hours, which commonwealth officials believe will make Kentucky the nation’s largest producer of electric automotive batteries.