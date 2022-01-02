Governor Andy Beshear states that severe storms are leading to snowy weather

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – On January 2 Governor Andy Beshear said the state is continuing to respond to a severe weather system that impacted much of Western, Eastern and South Central Kentucky January 1 and is preparing for winter weather to arrive tonight.

The weather event generated heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong straight-line winds and caused flash flooding, loss of power and damage to public infrastructure and private properties. The Governor urged Kentuckians to monitor the weather as snow and freezing temperatures are forecast for many of the affected areas this evening.

“We are urging Kentuckians in impacted areas to please stay off the roads as much as possible tonight,” Governor Beshear said. “Cold temperatures and the possibility of snowfall, combined with wet roads and standing water, are expected to create even more hazardous road conditions.”

In terms of weather updates, they are as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed four tornadoes so far: Bowling Green, Warren County, EF-0, 85 mph Union City, Madison County, EF-1, 110 mph Northwest of Glasgow, Barren County, EF-1, 95 mph Campbellsville, Taylor County, EF-1, 105-110 mph

At this time, no fatalities or injuries have been confirmed.

NWS is still conducting tornado surveys in Warren, Barren, Hart, Marion, Taylor, Madison and Christian counties.

A possible tornado touched down in Hopkinsville, Christian County. Numerous buildings were damaged on the east side of the city, on 13th and 14th streets.

A possible tornado touched down six miles southwest of Russellville in Logan County. Damage assessment indicates damage to several outbuildings.

A possible tornado touched down in Marion County, damaging a barn.

Possible tornado touchdowns in Green and Metcalfe counties caused damage to several homes.

Local State of Emergency Declarations are in effect in Casey, Clay, Floyd, Madison, Owsley, Pike and Taylor counties.

Electric customer outages have been reported in Pike County, affecting 1,190 customers, and 342 customers have been affected in Floyd County.

Heavy rains caused more than 75 roadway closures throughout the day January 1, primarily due to flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Thirty-two roads remain closed.

At least seven landslides have been reported as well as washouts. One bridge embankment was destroyed in Owsley County.

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated with personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Based on data, 31 counties were impacted by the weather event. Those counties are Adair, Barren, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Christian, Clay, Floyd, Graves, Green, Hart, Hopkins, Jackson, Knott, Lee, Logan, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nicholas, Owsley, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Simpson, Taylor and Warren.

Governor Beshear will travel to Hopkinsville tomorrow to assess damage, as well as to Graves and Hopkins counties to check on rebuilding efforts following the deadly December 10 tornadoes. To read January 1’s news release regarding the Governor declaring a State of Emergency, click here. For more information about KYEM, visit this website.