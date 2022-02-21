FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – In the Team Kentucky update for February 21, Governor Andy Beshear spoke on the issue involving Ukraine and Russia.

The federal government has released several warnings amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Companies across the U.S. have been encouraged to increase cyber defenses, especially those handling critical infrastructure like power and water. Concerns have also been shared about increased prices on corn and wheat, as well as energy prices. The Biden administration is prepared to use various tools to help provide relief at the gas pump.

The Governor emphasized that Americans should be united during this difficult time.