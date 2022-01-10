Governor Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Beshear gave another Team Kentucky update.

Omicron has caused a huge spike that can rival historic measles outbreaks, according to Governor Andy Beshear. It has also broke Kentucky’s previous record. “Omicron continues to burn through the commonwealth, growing at levels we have never seen before. Omicron is significantly more contagious than even the delta variant,” said Gov. Beshear. “If it spreads at the rate we are seeing, it is certainly going to fill up our hospitals.”

A thirty-day extension has been granted for displaced Kentuckians using the lodging in state parks.

