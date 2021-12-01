Governor Beshear invites Kentuckians to capitol festivities on Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are inviting Kentuckians statewide to come to the state capitol this Saturday for the 73rd annual Frankfort Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony. To honor all the state heroes that have been on the frontline during the pandemic, this year’s theme is Superhero Christmas.

“Thanks to the miracle of COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, we’re thrilled to invite Kentuckians to join us as we celebrate the Christmas season in person on the Capitol grounds,” said the Governor and First Lady. “This year’s celebration is also an opportunity to say thank you to all of our front-line heroes who have stepped up time and time again throughout the pandemic to care for others. We appreciate and thank you.”

The outdoor viewing area for the parade will be located behind the capitol building in Frankfort, directly in front of the Capitol Annex on Capitol Avenue. Those wishing to participate in events should arrive by 5 p.m. EST as Capitol Avenue will close to traffic afterwards. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on High Street and make its way to the Capitol Annex. Santa Claus will arrive on the final float of the parade – followed by the Governor providing a few remarks and lighting the state Christmas tree. The event is expected to conclude between 8 and 8:30 p.m. EST.

“I am pleased to have the Christmas parade in Frankfort again and greatly appreciate the Governor bringing back the tree lighting tradition on the Capitol grounds,” said Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson. “The combining of these events will make the evening better than ever. I look forward to seeing our community celebrating the holidays with us.”

Attendees also are encouraged to wear an ugly Christmas sweater for a contest that will take place prior to the parade. Other activities will include a station for crafting Christmas ornaments, writing greeting cards to service members in the U.S. armed forces, holiday-themed games and more.

The parade will be livestreamed on the Frankfort Plant Board’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and will be aired live locally on Channel 10.

For a detailed map of the location, click here.