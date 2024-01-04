HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on the progress of the commonwealth’s medical marijuana program.

The state board of physicians and advisors recently voted unanimously to recommend that lawmakers expand the list of qualifying conditions under the law. The board wants to add Crohn’s Disease, HIV, severe arthritis and more to the list. Governor Beshear says more than 437,000 more Kentuckians would qualify for medical marijuana if the new list of conditions is approved.

“We would not have passed medical cannabis without the input and the action of so many Kentuckians,” says Governor Beshear.

The commonwealth’s medical marijuana program starts on January 1, 2025.