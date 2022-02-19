LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been indicted after being accused of stealing roughly $10,000 worth of sports cards from a store in Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a federal grand jury handed down the indictment against 38-year-old Jason Cates of Knoxville, Tennessee on Thursday. He faces charges of conspiracy and transporting stolen goods across state lines.

According to the indictment, Cates and an unnamed, unindicted coconspirator drove from Knoxville to Lexington, Kentucky in September 2021, where Cates stole about 1,000 sports cards from the Kentucky Roadshow Shop.