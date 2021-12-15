Grateful for donations, some tornado survivors say they need something else

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – Donations from across the country continue to pour into the disaster zone. These donations sometimes include truckloads of clothes, food, and water. While these deliveries are appreciated, some survivors say they need something else.

“What we need right now i guess is to find another place to live because everyone else has been giving us supplies, clothes, and we’re doing good on that. Mainly we’re just looking for a place to live now.” Said Michael Jarboe of Dawson Springs.

Jarboe says he and his family will continue taking things one day at a time until they can get back to normal.