FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers on a Kentucky House panel has approved a bill that aims to prevent hair-related discrimination at workplaces and schools.

The measure, dubbed the “CROWN Act,” was approved Thursday and heads to the House for a vote. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers. CROWN stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”

Other states, such as Connecticut and Colorado, have passed similar legislation. Two Kentucky cities, Covington and Louisville, have enacted anti-discrimination rules for hairstyles and hair texture as well.