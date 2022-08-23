MADISON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A head-on collision between a Dodge pickup truck and a Mustang left one person dead Tuesday morning in Madison County.

Kentucky State Police says officers rushed to the crash along KY-627 around 8:15 a.m. Investigators believe a Dodge Ram crossed the center line and collided directly with a Ford Mustang driven by 62-year-old Robert O’rear of Berea, Kentucky.

According to a media release, the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say O’rear was also taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Kentucky State Police tells us the investigation is ongoing. The victim was assisted at the scene by KSP Post 7 Personnel, Madison County EMS, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Madison County EMA, White Hall Fire Department, and the Madison County Fire Department.

