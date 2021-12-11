Heartbreaking video captured moments after building collapses in Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — Kyanna Lou found herself and others trapped mere seconds after the Mayfield Candle Factory collapsed. A catastrophic tornado tore through the area, killing dozens of Kentuckians late Saturday night.

“Y’all please send us some help, somebody please send us some help,” Kyanna cried out. “We are trapped. The wall is stuck on me. Nobody can get to us…”

Audio alone paints a sorrowful scene. A victim trapped under the wreckage can be heard weeping, yelling out they “don’t want to die.”

Authorities say Kyanna Lou was miraculously rescued among others.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear estimates between 70 – 100 lives were lost during Friday’s horrific tornado catastrophe.

The full video can be watched below.