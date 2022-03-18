KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The time people would need to appeal FEMA’s decision is when they believe FEMA has deemed them ineligible for assistance.

Determination letters are sent when an application is missing information. Reasons for this could include that an individual didn’t show proof of their identity, proof they own their home, or proof they lived in their home for a major part of the year before the December 10 through 11 tornadoes struck Kentucky.