Henderson educator announces run for State Representative

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Democrat and educator Velvet Dowdy filed papers with the Kentucky Secretary of State today declaring her candidacy for State Representative in the 11th district.

“Today, I am excited to announce my candidacy for the new Henderson state house seat. We need leaders who will put the needs and concerns of Henderson ahead of toxic partisan politics and the narrow interests of Frankfort insiders. I’m running not to gain power for myself but to give it back to the people of Henderson. I look forward to listening to the voters and working to earn their support.” Velvet Dowdy said. “We can do things like prioritize public education, deliver affordable, accessible healthcare, support our agriculture community, and make critical investments in our people. I am excited to lend my voice to fight for these things and the people of Henderson.”

Velvet Dowdy is running to protect public schools, seek new funding sources for the state that will support agriculture and economic development, and to bring a Henderson-first approach to Frankfort.