Henderson Mayor reelected to KLC Board

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky League of Cities membership reelected Henderson Mayor Steve Austin to the organization’s Board of Directors. Austin is in his third term as mayor and has a long history of leadership within the League. As a member of the Board of Directors, the mayor will help guide KLC and its legislative advocacy.

The 66 people on the KLC Board of Directors develop a legislative agenda every year, provide legislative strategy, and review policy issues. The Board consists of elected city officials and representatives of organizations that serve cities.

Mayor Austin served on the KLC Executive Board for four years, and the League named him City Official of the Year in 2018. He said he is grateful for the recognition. “The relationships I have had over the years with KLC and the many elected officials who are members of the organization have been highly beneficial for me and the city.” The mayor added, “I appreciate the ability to serve my community and cities across the state through the advocacy and actions of the League.”

KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney thanked Mayor Austin for his long-serving commitment to KLC. “He is a dedicated public servant who continues to willingly share his time and expertise,” Chaney said. “I am grateful that he is once again joining us on the Board of Directors. I look forward to his ongoing friendship and leadership.”

The Kentucky League of Cities is a nonprofit member organization that has worked on behalf of Kentucky cities and municipal agencies since 1927. The League provides cities various services, including legislative advocacy, legal guidance, training, economic development, financing, and research.