KENTUCKY (WEHT) – If you haven’t registered to vote in the 2023 Kentucky Primary, you still have until April 17 at 4 p.m..

Kentucky has closed primaries, meaning a voter can only cast a ballot for the party they are registered to. Changing party affiliation had to have been done by December 31 of last year.

State officials say you should check your voter registration to ensure your information is still correct. You can check this information or newly register online at this website.

You can request an absentee ballot by May 2, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. online at this site or by calling 502-574-5886 or 502-574-5889.