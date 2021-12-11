Here’s where you can donate to Team Kentucky’s tornado relief fund

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky communities are recovering tonight after the state’s largest tornado outbreak ravaged through the state.

Many local areas have put together fundraisers and relief events to help families and friends in need.

Gov. Andy Beshear established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the tornados and the severe weather system on Dec. 11, 2021.

Officials say all donations to the fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

If interested in donating through Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief fund, click here.