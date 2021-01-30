High-speed Kentucky chase nets homicide suspect from Pa.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky State Police trooper watching for speeders along a highway went on a wild high-speed vehicle chase. The man he later arrested turned out to be a homicide suspect from Pennsylvania.

A state trooper was watching for speeding vehicles Wednesday night on the Bluegrass Parkway when he saw a truck going 110 miles per hour. State Police say a chase ensued.

The suspect was finally stopped when he hit a cruiser head-on. Officers arrested Isaac Sanchez of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. After he was booked, it was learned that he is wanted for criminal homicide in Pennsylvania.