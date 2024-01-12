HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials advise Kentuckians to drive with caution as forecasted high winds on Friday could pose travel hazards. Rain, possible snow and an expected drop in temperatures could impact travel conditions this weekend into early next week.

A media release says Kentuckians are urged to stay weather alert and secure loose items on vehicles. State highway crews are prepared to respond as needed to help clear blocked roads of debris due to fallen trees and to address hazardous road conditions brought on by wintry weather. To further relief efforts, Transportation Sec. Gray signed an official order this morning to allow for the fastest response time from carriers delivering supplies to affected any areas.

“Lingering cold temperatures can cause moisture on the roads to freeze and remain frozen,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “Drivers are urged to take it slow on the roads and remember that bridges freeze before roadways. Be sure to keep an emergency car kit so you can stay warm should the unexpected occur while we have extreme cold temps.”

KYTC gives these tips for driving during strong winds:

Keep both hands on the steering wheel

Slow down

Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, especially high-profile vehicles such as semi-trucks or campers that could be pushed out of their lane by winds

Watch for flying debris that may blow into the roadway

If winds are too severe to drive safely, pull onto the shoulder away from trees or other tall objects that could fall, turn on your hazard lights and wait until conditions improve

KYTC this is what to do if anyone sees a downed power line:

Report it to a local utility company

Do not try to clear it

Stay clear and avoid anything touching downed lines, including vehicles or tree branches.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has advised that multiple strong storm systems will sweep across Kentucky beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend, bringing expected sub-zero temperatures next week. On Friday, high winds are expected with speeds that could be as high as 60 mph in some areas.

Officials say motorists in high-profile vehicles like SUVs, trucks, vans and towing trailers are more likely to be moved by strong gusts of winds and are advised to take extra caution by slowing down and keeping both hands on the steering wheel. Portions of Southwest Kentucky are expected to receive 1 to 2 inches, which could lead to some flooding issues, and pooling on roadways is possible in certain areas.